Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Spend Christmas Eve with Virender Sehwag & Friends
The trio of Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan got together to spend a fun evening and were joined by other friends too on the occasion of Christmas.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Former India all-rounder, Suresh Raina, recently united with Shikhar Dhawan and former India opener Virender Sehwag. The trio got together to spend a fun evening and were joined by other friends too. Raina took to social media to share a glimpse from the special union. He posted a picture where he is flanked by the two Delhi players - Dhawan and Sehwag. The three star cricketers are seen all smiles in the picture. While Sehwag is wearing a jacket, Raina is seen dressed in a black and white striped t-shirt. The stylish Gabbar opted for a plum coloured sweatshirt and denim jeans.
Raina captioned the image on the photo-sharing platform, “Veeru bhai ke Karan Arjun aa gaye So lovely to see you both @virendersehwag & @shikhardofficial . ️️✅”
Raina also uploaded some special moments on his Instagram stories and we could also spot his wife, Priyanka and Dhawan’s wife, Ayesha.
Dhawan, who has been in Gurugram since he attended teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s wedding, shared a video with Sehwag, Raina and friends. The 35-year-old left-handed batsman is seen setting up the bonfire as the cricketers surround him. The camera catches them having some good laugh as they have some candid conversations.
Dhawan was in Australia to play in the Down Under tour for India. He was part of the ODI and T20 series. The Test matches are currently underway.
Raina retired from all forms of cricket on August 15, this year shortly after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement. Raina missed out to play for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings this year. Before the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League commenced, the southpaw pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. The left-handed batsman recently returned to nets as he gears up for the domestic Twenty20 competition in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking