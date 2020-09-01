Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has spoken out on the death of his uncle Ashok Kumar, following an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district on the on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The attack had also left four members of his family with serious injuries. Raina's departure from the UAE last week, and his subsequent unavailability for the entirely of IPL 2020 had led to many unwarranted speculations, but the recently retired India international's comments on Twitter on Tuesday has thrown some light on his hasty return to India.
The southpaw had left Chennai Super Kings' bio-secure bubble in UAE on short notice, where the team is preparing for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to the tragedy.
Also Read: Comments on Suresh Raina Taken Out of Context, CSK Always Stands By Him, Says N Srinivasan
"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," Raina said on Twitter.
"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added.
What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020
What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020
Also Read: Chennai's Favourite 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Might Not Play CSK Again
According to police, three to four members of the notorious “Kale Kachhewala” gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.
Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night, police said. Confirming Kumar's death, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer.
(With agency inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has spoken out on the death of his uncle, which happened due to an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings