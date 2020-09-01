Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

42/5 (9.0)

Warwickshire need 117 runs in 66 balls at 10.63 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

97/2 (11.4)

Somerset need 37 runs in 51 balls at 4.35 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has spoken out on the death of his uncle, which happened due to an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has spoken out on the death of his uncle Ashok Kumar, following an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district on the on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The attack had also left four members of his family with serious injuries. Raina's departure from the UAE last week, and his subsequent unavailability for the entirely of IPL 2020 had led to many unwarranted speculations, but the recently retired India international's comments on Twitter on Tuesday has thrown some light on his hasty return to India.

The southpaw had left Chennai Super Kings' bio-secure bubble in UAE on short notice, where the team is preparing for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to the tragedy.

Also Read: Comments on Suresh Raina Taken Out of Context, CSK Always Stands By Him, Says N Srinivasan

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," Raina said on Twitter.

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added.

Also Read: Chennai's Favourite 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Might Not Play CSK Again

According to police, three to four members of the notorious “Kale Kachhewala” gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night, police said. Confirming Kumar's death, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer.

(With agency inputs)

chennai super kingscricketcricket newssuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more