'Suresh Raina Told us Two Days Back About Leaving IPL': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Veteran India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Raina thanked Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings in the statement which he put out on social media.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said that Raina, who won four IPL titles with the franchise, informed them about the big decision two days back. Vishwanathan also wished him luck for the future.

“Suresh Raina told us two days back about his decision that he is leaving IPL and we respect his decision and wish him luck. He is an integral part of CSK ever as he has done a lot for CSK till ten years, wish him luck for future,” Vishwanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, told news agency ANI.

Raina went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction which shocked many fans as CSK bought several former players of their in the auction including Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo but they didn’t make a bid for the veteran India all-rounder who won several matches for them on his own.

Several reports suggested that Raina is looking to ply his trade in T20 leagues in South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE.

The former Indian cricketer will join the team led by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the upcoming edition of the Road Safety World Series, starting September 10.

“I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision,” said Raina.



He announced his retirement from international cricket on 15th August 2020, it was the same day when Dhoni also bids adieu to international cricket.

