Suresh Raina Working For Development Of Sports For Youth In Jammu & Kashmir

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is working with the local administration to set up facilities for the development of sports for youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared a couple of pictures on Twitter where he can be seen with the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory Manoj Sinha. Raina thanked Sinha for his support in the initiative.

“Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable (Lieutenant) Governor Manoj Sinha Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities,” tweeted raina.

Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable Governor @manojsinha_ Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities! #jaihind 🇮🇳 #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/vtv6pgM0dv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 6, 2020

On Monday, Raina had met with Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Sinha, in which he discussed plans for setting up sports academies. The academies will be used by young cricketers from far flung areas of the union territory to come and receive training.

Raina had also taken part in the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag last month. On the occasion, he said that there is so much more in store for the people in the union territory. He means to create a world class sports infrastructure in the region to help the youth who want to build a career in cricket.

Raina had met with Sinha and assured him to set up schools in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Following the meeting, Sinha had tweeted, “(I) met International cricket er Suresh Raina . He agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in Jammu division to train the aspiring cricket ers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT.” Sinha appreciated Raina’s gesture.

Today met International cricketer Suresh Raina. He agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in Jammu division to train the aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT. pic.twitter.com/iZTLoa9w7B — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) September 18, 2020

Following his appointment as the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha has undertaken the charge of several developmental projects in the region, from roads and highways to reviving business and tourism.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has been travelling in Jammu and Kashmir after pulling out of the Indian Premier League 2020 due to personal reasons. In August, he had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.