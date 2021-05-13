Suresh Raina's Memoir 'Believe' to Release on May 24; Cricketer Keeps Fans Posted

Suresh Raina had a topsy-turvy cricket career and now he is baring it all in his brand new memoir ‘Believe’ which will be out on May 24. Yes, the India cricketer has teamed up with senior cricket journalist Bharat Sundaresan for this book which will be published by Penguin Random House, India. He informed his fans about this development through Instagram.

Raina was playing for Chennai Super Kings and was getting into the nick when the tournament was suspended due to Covid-19. Raina made his India debut back in 2005 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. He scored a duck but this didn’t deter him from excelling at the highest level. He went onto score five centuries in ODI, however, his Test career never flourished. Meanwhile his T20 career was full of success and then came the IPL which he used to his advantage. He become one of the finest batsman at CSK and also came to known as ‘Chinna Thala.’

Earlier he shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of the tournament. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.

“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted. Raina had left the CSK bubble last year when the IPL was shifted to UAE. But this year chose to play and accounted for 123 runs in seven games. He was himself very vocal and came out in aid of people affected by Covid-19.

