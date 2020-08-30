Suresh Raina's Uncle Killed by Robbers in Punjab's Pathankot

Chandigarh: A 58-year-old uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina died while four members of his family sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor. According to police, the incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night intervening August 19 and 20.
Kumar's elder brother Shyam Lal confirmed that the victim was the cricketer's uncle. He said Raina is expected to visit the village. Earlier, a senior police official had said they can't confirm the victim's relationship with the cricketer.
According to police, three to four members of the notorious “Kale Kachhewala” gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.
Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night, police said. Confirming Kumar's death, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer. “We are investigating the matter,” said the SSP.
According to police, robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house. Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal suffered injuries, said police.
While Satya Devi has been discharged from hospital, others are still undergoing treatment, said Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk.
On Saturday morning, Chennai Super Kings announced on Twitter that Raina returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the IPL. The IPL is set to be held in UAE from September 19.
Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.KS ViswanathanCEO— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Shane Watson said his heart goes out to Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina and said he will be missed by the team and the entire tournament.
"I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you're going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK," Watson said in an Instagram video.
"You have been the star for CSK, you are the heart beat of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay."
(PTI + Cricketnext staff inputs)
Suresh Raina's Uncle Killed by Robbers in Punjab's Pathankot
