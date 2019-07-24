Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise about the composition of the Indian teams for the West Indies tour. Ganguly felt that young Shubman Gill and the experienced Ajinkya Rahane should have been included in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.
Ganguly tweeted, "There are many in the squad who can play all formats.. Surprised not to see Shubman Gill. Rahane in the one-day squad."
There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019
There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad..
The former captain further urged the selectors to pick the same players across formats, to help confidence and rhythm.
"Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence. Too few are playing in all formats. Great teams had consistent players. It's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent. @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.
Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019
Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci
India announced the squads for the upcoming T20Is, ODIs and Test match series against West Indies on Sunday.
Many people expressed their displeasure over the omission of Gill from the squad as the player has been in good form in the recently concluded five-match unofficial ODI series between India A and West Indies A. The player went on to amass 218 runs in the series against West Indies A.
Earlier on Tuesday Gill spoke to Cricketnext from Antigua and said, “I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors.”
“It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience,”
India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from 3 August to 3 September.
Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
Related stories
Devadyuti Das | July 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
India vs West Indies: A Look at the New Faces in India’s Squad for Caribbean Tour
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
India A Complete 4-1 Series Win Against West Indies A
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings