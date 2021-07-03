'Surprised With Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Selection’ - Sarandeep Singh Upset With Prithvi Shaw’s Exclusion

India’s opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is in the form of his life with the willow. The youngster grabbed all the eyeballs with his impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This was followed by Shaw churning out performances after performances for Delhi Capitals in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the exploits in the domestic circuit and IPL 2021 weren’t enough for Shaw to impress the Indian selectors. The Indian team management overlooked Shaw for the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 20-member squad for the England tour that featured as many as three opening batters including Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, and Rohit Sharma.

In addition, Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran has been kept as a reserve player for a four-month tour. Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh didn’t seem impressed with the selection of Abhimanyu as slammed the BCCI for not calling Shaw. Sarandeep also backed RCB’s opening batter Devdutt Padikkal to find a place in India’s Test team.

“I am surprised with Easwaran’s selection. I thought Prithvi Shaw is an experienced player at the international level and has played Tests. He is currently in form also. He should have been included. I would have even thought of Devdutt Padikkal because you need to reward domestic performances too,” Sarandeep was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Notably, Shaw made his debut for India in a home series against West Indies in 2018. Though the youngster was impressive, he was in and out of the team due to injury and other concerns. The Australia tour of India in 2020 saw Shaw facing a lean patch in his cricket career.

The 21-year-old delivered an underwhelming performance in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia. The same resulted in many cricket pundits questioning his batting technique and thus the Mumbai-born was sacked from the Playing XI.

