'Surprised With How Good He's Playing at No.6': Jaffer Picks IND All-rounder Who's Ahead of Hardik Pandya'

The last few months have been unforgettable for all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Following a terrific IPL 2021 season in the UAE, he found himself in the Indian T20I set up and since then, there was no looking back. Consistency has been one of the major reasons behind his success. It not only impressed the Kolkata Knight Riders to hold him back ahead of the IPL 2022 but also the Indian selectors, who are eyeing to have him in the mix for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has heaped praise on Venkatesh, stating that the all-rounder is ahead of Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup consideration at this moment.

The Indore cricketer played a crucial unbeaten knock of 35 off 19 balls in the third and final T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. The 27-year-old finished the series as the fourth-highest run-getter with 92 runs from three matches and took two wickets as well.

“After this series, I feel Iyer is a little bit ahead because you don’t know Hardik Pandya whether he’s bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Panya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya,” Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

“I am surprised with how good he’s playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he’s bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup,” Jaffer said.

India head coach Rahul Dravid too was pleased with Iyer’s performance in this series.

“I know he (Iyer) plays a different role (opener) for his IPL franchise but we’re very clear with what is the kind of role that we see him filling in our situation… Obviously, our top three isn’t really a spot, because these guys have established and have been performing very well in the top three,” Dravid said after the third T20I win on Sunday.

“So we challenged him, we gave him the role to be able to bat in that position. Every time he’s improved, he’s gotten better. That’s really pleasing,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

