Surrey Cancel Michael Neser's Contract Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Surrey have cancelled Australian pacer Michael Neser's contract for this year's domestic season due to uncertainty over County cricket in England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nasser has thus become the first overseas player to be affected by the coronavirus situation in England.
Surrey Cancel Michael Neser's Contract Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Surrey have cancelled Australian pacer Michael Neser's contract for this year's domestic season due to uncertainty over County cricket in England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nasser has thus become the first overseas player to be affected by the coronavirus situation in England.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings