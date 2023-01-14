'Surya ke Batting Coach Aur Ab Kuldeep ke Bowling Coach Bhi': Chahal's Hilarious Conversation with Teammate - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the second ODI against Sri Lanka but the Indian leg-spinner still managed to steal the limelight after the conclusion of the game. Chahal, known for his hilarious remarks, jokingly said that apart from being Suryakumar Yadav’s batting coach he is also mentoring Kuldeep Yadav as well.

In a video shared on BCCI.tv, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could be seen interacting in a fun-filled discussion following India’s emphatic four-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kuldeep made a sensational comeback to the India side during the second ODI.

“Surya ke to hum batting coach hain, ab Kuldeep Yadav ke bhi bowling coach ban gaye. Yeh note kar lijiye. (I am already Surya’s batting coach; now I am Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling coach too. Note this.)," Chahal said in a video shared on BCCI.tv.

𝙆𝙪𝙡𝘾𝙝𝙖 𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠! 🤗Presenting special edition of Chahal TV 📺 from Kolkata 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦: @yuzi_chahal interviews Milestone Man @imkuldeep18 post #TeamIndia’s victory in the 2⃣nd #INDvSL ODI 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @ameyatilak Full interview 🔽https://t.co/K1dRVC6BCH pic.twitter.com/Ixk7rLCB1P — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets in the second ODI, was adjudged Man of the Match. The Chinaman, while talking about his splendid performance, thanked Chahal for providing crucial suggestions. Kuldeep revealed that Chahal’s important tips had helped him in producing a match-winning show against Sri Lanka in the encounter. In ODIs, Kuldeep has so far claimed 122 wickets after playing 74 matches.

In the penultimate ODI, Yuzvendra Chahal failed to feature due to a sore right shoulder and Kuldeep Yadav had replaced him. Kuldeep made full use of the opportunity by showcasing a tremendous performance. Kuldeep had eventually conceded 51 runs after completing his 10 overs. The 28-year-old had picked up the wickets of Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka. India pacer Mohammed Siraj also bagged three wickets in the fixture. The reigning Asia Cup champions were bundled out for a paltry total of 215.

KL Rahul played a terrific unbeaten knock of 64 as the hosts comfortably reached the target with 40 balls to spare.

The third and final ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India came into the ODI series after getting the better of Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here