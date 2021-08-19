Surya Kumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Recreate Famous Comedy Scene from 'Baazigar'

Indian cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are prolific batsmen and have earned praises for their fearless performances. Both the cricketers, who are currently in England for the ongoing five-match Test series, enjoy watching Bollywood comedy-drama movies. Now, the duo has taken their bromance on another level and recreated a famous comedy scene Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar. The Instagram reel was shared by Surya Kumar on August 18 and has already received over 4 lakh views.

In the video, where SKY is seen sitting on the ground with a mug in hand, Prithvi is seated right behind him. They recreate the humorous and infectious laughter scene from Baazigar, wherein the two just looked at each other and laughed insanely. Fans and followers along with their friends and other teammates were in splits on viewing the video. Continuing the laughter in the comment section, several cricketers including YuzvendraChahal, Hardik Pandya, and Nitish Rana dropped in laughter emoticons. Reacting to the video, Prithvi commented, “Hum paagal nhi hai, humara dimaag kharab hai (We are not mad, our brain is not functional)."

Watch the full Reel here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Prithvi and Surya Kumar were roped into the squad after Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar suffered injuries. Earlier, they were in Sri Lanka for India’s white ball series.

Before joining the squad at Lord’s, they had to undergo strict quarantine. Therefore, to dismiss their quarantine blues, the ace cricketers spent a little too much time on Instagram and created funny Reels. In one of the videos, they mimicked a scene from the movie, Andaz Apna Apna. SKY and Prithvi spoke dialogues of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, and their lip sync and funny facial expressions were on point.

Their friends and fans could not refrain from laughing. It is no news that Surya Kumar has a love for comedy films.On various occasions, the cricketer has shared that he can watch movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, Chupke Chupke on loop.

