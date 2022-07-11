'Surya Shining at its Brightest': Sehwag, Tendulkar And Others Hail Centurion Suryakumar Yadav

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav played a ferocious knock of 117 runs in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Suryakumar didn’t receive much support from the other end as a result India lost the match by 17 runs. However, the 31-year-old received praises from the cricket fraternity for his astonishing knock which was laced with 14 fours and 6 sixes.

Suryakumar, who made his international debut last year, became the fifth Indian batter to score a century for India in T20 Internationals after Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda.

India vs England 3rd T20I Highlights

He came out to bat at a very tricky stage when India were two down for 13 in the third over and soon skipper Rohit Sharma was also dismissed on 11. The responsibility was automatically shifted on Surya’s shoulders to revive India’s chase and he did exceptionally well by putting up a 360-degree-show at Trent Bridge.

He shared a massive 119-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket to give India a fighting chance. However, Iyer didn’t look fluent during his 28-run knock as most of work was done by Suryakumar in the partnership.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t stop himself after watching a masterclass from Surya as he took to Twitter and congratulate him for his century.

“Amazing Hundred @surya_14kumar!There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vq7PbyfpSL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2022



Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also heaped praises on the flamboyant batter and wrote, “Remember the name….SKY!”

Remember the name….SKY! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2022

Virender Sehwag, who was known for his destructive batting, also lauded SKY for his ferocious knock.

“Wow SKY! Surya shining at it’s brightest. Crazy hitting #IndvEng,” he tweeted.

Wow SKY! Surya shining at it’s brightest. Crazy hitting #IndvEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2022

SKY going after England’s 215, almost pulling off a miracle: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/n9ZebJ1Lyn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2022

Surya shining on Ravivar! Fifth only Indian batsman to hit an international T20 100. Take a bow Suryakumar Yadav. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/yeAy1iMJCm — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 10, 2022

Surya Kumar yadav 🙌. Brilliant all round batter. 💯👊 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 10, 2022

Also Read | IND vs ENG: ‘Would Have Played Deepak Hooda Over Shreyas Iyer If I Was Captain’-Former India Pacer

The 31-yead-old fought hard but the pressure was mounting on him to get the job done on his own. He slammed Moeen Ali for a couple of fours and a six in the penultimate over to give fans some hope. However, Ali got the better of Suryakumar who tried to hit another big shot but was caught by Phill Salt.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here