Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Indian Player to be Named as ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named Suryakumar Yadav the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022. The dynamic Indian batter pipped the likes of Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Mohammad Rizwan, becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer to be bestowed with the top honour.

Just a year after making his international debut, Suryakumar stunned the cricketing world with his heroics in the shortest format of the game. He had a stellar year with the bat, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the format. He became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43.

“It’s a great feeling. 2022 has been amazing for me. From a personal point of you. I really enjoyed a few knocks I played that year. And If I had to pick one knock which I feel was special and very close to me, was my first 100 for my country. Because 1st hundred is always special. Hopefully, many more knocks to come. Thank you,” Suryakumar told ICC after accepting the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Suryakumar hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format’s history. The Indian was the key batter for his team throughout the year, smashing two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Having already recorded a ton earlier in the year, Suryakumar continued his brilliant year after the multi-nation tournament, making his second hundred in T20Is in the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand. Yadav also became the top-ranked MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.

The ICC in its official release has picked Suryakumar’s maiden T20I century against England in Nottingham as the memorable performance of the year. He had lifted India from 31/3 in a run chase of 216 with his outrageous stroke-making, giving the visitors a chance at chasing down the target. His dismissal ended India’s hopes of a famous victory, but he put the team within touching distance of what would have been an incredible win.

