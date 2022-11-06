Suryakumar Yadav Becomes First Indian to Hit 1,000 T20I Runs in a Calendar Year

Suryakumar Yadav become the first ever India batter to score 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year on Sunday. The middle-order batter achieved the feat during a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Suryakumar blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 to propel India to 186/5 in 20 overs. He clattered six fours and four sixes during his entertaining innings.

Rank Name Matches Innings Runs 1 Suryakumar Yadav 28 28 1026 2 Mohammad Rizwan 23 23 924 3 Virat Kohli 19 19 731 4 Pathum Nissanka 24 24 713 5 Sikandar Raza 23 22 701

The top-five run-getters in men’s T20I so far (in 2022)

SKY, as he’s popularly known, has scored 1026 runs in 28 matches at 44.60 so far in 2022 which is the most by any batter and has scored a century and six half-centuries.

However, what’s astonishing is the strike-rate with which SKY has scored these runs – an astronomical 186.54.

Overall, SKY is the second batter in history to score 1000 runs in a year after Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan also holds the record for most runs in a calendar year having made 1326 runs from 29 matches in 2021. He scored a century and 12 half-centuries during the record-breaking year for him as a batter.

Overall, the 32-year-old SKY has played 39 matches so far since making his debut in March 2021 and has scored 1270 runs at an average of 42.23.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has scored 225 runs – the third most in the competition – from five innings at an average of 75 that include three half-centuries. And these runs have come at a stunning strike-rate of 193.96.

Virat Kohli of India leads the list of top run-getters so far having scored 246 runs from five innings including three half-centuries as well.

In the list of top run-getters in 2022, Pakistan opener Rizwan is second with 924 runs from 23 matches while Kohli completes the top-three with 731 runs from 19 matches.

