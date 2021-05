Suryakumar Yadav Can Watch These Comedy Films on Loop

Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who is famous for his aggressive batting, is a Bollywood movie buff. A short clip of the right-handed top-order batsman was shared on the official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians. In the video, Surya talked about his favorite Bollywood movies.

In the video, he revealed that he always prefers to watch comedy films over any other genre. He said that some of his favorite movies include Hera Pheri, Chupke Chupke, and Andaz Apna Apna. And he can watch these movies on loop.

When asked about his favorite scene from Andaz Apna Apna, the aggressive batsman replied that while he was recently watching the film, he liked the kidnapping scene, and as of now it’s his favorite. Explaining the scene, Surya spoke the dialogues exchanged between Aamir Khan and Paresh Rawal in the movie.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1397444291585212418

Surya was last seen in the now postponed Indian Premier League, 2021 wherein he was playing for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. In the 7 games played by the 5-time winner team, Surya scored a total of 173 runs at a strike rate of 144. He also scored a half-century in one of the matches.

The right-handed batsman commenced his IPL career in 2012 but played just one game in the following season. He was then bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 IPL auction. It was in 2015 when the batsman made headlines for his outstanding inning of 46-runs off 20 balls in Eden gardens against Mumbai Indians.

Surya had a homecoming in the 11th edition of the cash-rich league as he was again bought by Mumbai Indians. Since then, with his aggressive batting, he became a pivotal part of the team. In the 108 games he has played in his IPL career, Surya has scored 2,197 runs with a strike rate of 135.28.

He made his T20I International debut on March 04, 2021 v England.

