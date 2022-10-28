Suryakumar Yadav Eager For Player Of The Match Award After Terrific 50 Against Netherlands | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav pulled a sublime knock of unbeaten 51 off just 25 deliveries against the Netherlands as India scripted a resounding 56-run victory on Thursday at the T20I World Cup. Surya’s brilliance with the bat not only mesmerised fans but earned him the Player of the Match award. And cherry on the cake, his hilarious statement after the match has now won people’s hearts.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The incident took place at the post-match presentation ceremony. The person who was appointed to give away the award to Surya seemed awestruck and simply forgot to hand it over to the batter. The Mumbai-born cricketer, after waiting for a few seconds, asked the person, “Lao bhaiya do [Give it to me, brother].” The moment has created a buzz on social media.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions-

Laao Bhaiya Dedo 😂 pic.twitter.com/cywlsu8Xp2 — Vaishnavi Iyer (@Vaishnaviiyer14) October 27, 2022

A fan praised Surya’s mindset and replied, “Superb, this is the secret of his hunger for runs.”

Superb, this is secret of his hunger for runs…. — Virender Verma (@Virende01472462) October 27, 2022

Another social media user cheekily commented, “Award tho laya dena bhi tho hai bhai” (The award has to be presented as well).

Award tho laya dena bhi tho hai bhai…….. — avito dsouza (@avito_dsouza) October 28, 2022

A person quote-tweeted the clip and praised Surya for setting new standards.

Yaar @surya_14kumar Katai gazab aadmi ho bhaisaab…. You are setting new standards of How to take things easy as they are. Maja hi aa gya Bhaisaab…. Mast ek dm.. bas aap smjh lo yaar… Whi wala feeling ho rha… Ek dm aatma tript ho rhi hai aapki batting dekhke. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/nq4gCgoGcN — आशुतोष (@Aveer__) October 27, 2022

Coming back to the game, Suryakumar Yadav exhibited stupendous batting to register his maiden T20 World Cup half century. He slammed seven boundaries and one six to score 51 against Netherlands. And with this, he dethroned Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year.

Surya, along with Virat Kohli, had put up a solid partnership of 95 runs to guide India to a defendable total of 179 against Netherlands. Kohli, on the other hand, carried forward his brilliant form with an astonishing knock. He scored 62 off just 44 deliveries. Kohli’s innings comprised three boundaries and two sixes.

Netherlands, during the run chase, could only manage to reach 123. While defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel picked two wickets each in the game to earn a victory for Team India.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, in their next T20 World Cup encounter, will be up against South Africa on Sunday at the Perth Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here