Suryakumar Yadav Gives Interesting Reply to Murali Kartik's '1-0 Down' Question | Watch

The second T20I between India and Australia has been delayed due to wet patches on the ground but before that, Indian ace batter Suryakumar Yadav ensured to keep the excitement of the match alive with his fun and interesting answers during the pre-match press conference.

Before the match, Murali Kartik questioned Yadav, “You are up against the World Champions, you are 1-0 down. What’s the story?” Yadav then promptly replied, “1-1 tonight?”

Kartik seemed impressed with his reply as he said, “Good stuff, that’s the spirit, go well tonight.”

India lost the first T20I against Australia despite putting a strong total of 208 runs. However, India will be looking forward to level the series by winning the second match once it starts after umpire’s pitch inspection.

But before the match, SKY talked about his batting and said he prefers the No.4 spot. “It has been an amazing journey. Wonderful ride till now and am working hard for everything. I have enjoyed batting everywhere but number four is perfect for me. It helps me control the game. I enjoy batting when the pressure is high, I like to bat at 4,” he said.

The power-hitting Indian batter also mentioned about the playing conditions in Australia while talking about the shot selection. He said, “Most important challenge in Australia would be for us to be smart with our shot selection. Everything else remains the same,” he said when asked about the challenge of playing in Australian conditions in the World Cup next month.

“We have not sat down to discuss the bowling performance genuinely but as you saw in the last game, the match went to the last over and there was a lot of dew. The Aussies also batted beautifully, credit to them. We are trying our best,” he added.

Indian batters had put up a good show in Asia Cup and in the first T20I against Australia but they struggled with their bowling attack. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, the Indian bowlers leaked too many runs in the death overs. Resultantly, the men in blue failed to defend 208 in the series opener, with the pacers going for 150 runs.

However, Yadav defended the bowlers and said that the whole team tried their best.

“Actually after the last game, we didn’t have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them, they kept attacking, we are trying our best,” he said.

Before the first T20I, there were many discussions around Harshal Patel’s inclusion in the squad. However, he didn’t impress much in his comeback as he gave in 49 runs for no wicket, which included a 22-run 18th over.

When asked about Patel’s bowling variations becoming predictable and not becoming unique, Yadav said: “He is very deceptive. I don’t bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhai is also difficult to decipher…

“But Harshal’s slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of doubt should be allowed,” said Yadav.

