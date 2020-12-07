- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
'Suryakumar Yadav Got an Offer to Play for New Zealand, but the BCCI Stood by Him'
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lamented that the country is losing talented cricketers to other countries, pointing out that India will never lose a batsman like Suryakumar Yadav to other teams.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lamented that the country is losing talented cricketers to other countries, pointing out that India will never lose a batsman like Suryakumar Yadav to other teams.
Kaneria took the example of Sami Aslam, who announced last week that he would shift his cricket career to USA. Aslam, 24, last played for Pakistan in 2017 and has played 13 Tests and 4 ODIs.
MS Dhoni Then, Virat Kohli Now, Hardik Pandya Next? Michael Vaughan Heaps Praise on All-Rounde
“He (Sami Aslam) was a consistent player. There’s been injustice done with him. He never got the chances that people like Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq did,” Kaneria said in his YouTube channel.
Sami Aslam left Pakistan will play for USA,during my playing days I was offered by 2 countries but I still went on playing for Pakistan and now this I deserve,should have taken the opportunity watch full video https://t.co/bHi4niugeD
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 5, 2020
"It is unfortunate that PCB behaves in such a way that players need to leave their homes. India’s Suryakumar Yadav got an offer from Scott Styris to play for New Zealand, but his franchise has stood by him, the BCCI has stood by him, so he will not leave India."
India vs Australia: Justin Langer Explains Why Steve Smith Did Not Lead in Aaron Finch's Absence
The 'offer' that Kaneria was referring to was a cheeky tweet by Scott Styris.
I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020
Kaneria also said that he was approached by two countries to play for them, but he didn't move.
"Looking back, I should have gone to another country, at least their cricket board would have supported me," he said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking