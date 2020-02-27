Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Suryakumar Yadav Leads Mumbai Boys' Strong Show in DY Patil T20 Cup

RBI's chase was fashioned by half-centuries by Kumar Deobrat (57: 39b, 5x4, 2x6) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (55: 34b, 7x4, 2x6).

PTI |February 27, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Leads Mumbai Boys' Strong Show in DY Patil T20 Cup

Prolific Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to 117 off 54 balls to star in BPCL's massive win over Central Railway on Thursday in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Yadav slammed seven boundaries and 10 sixes in his knock as BPCL posted a massive 233-4.

In response, Central Railway were restricted to 160/7 in their 20 overs as they fell short by 73 runs.

Earlier at the University Ground, RBI chased down Canara Bank's total of 176 for six in their 20 overs, with five wickets and six balls to spare.

For Canara Bank the top scorer was Abhinav Manohar (63 no, 28b;1x4, 7x6).

RBI's chase was fashioned by half-centuries by Kumar Deobrat (57: 39b, 5x4, 2x6) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (55: 34b, 7x4, 2x6).

Meanwhile, Indian Oil was well served by Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare (48) and Suved Parker's (68 n.o.: 50b, 5x4, 2x6) 99-run second wicket stand as they chased down Mumbai Customs' total of 142/6 with five wickets to spare.

Later DY Patil B, led by Srujan Athawale's blitzkrieg knock of 86 off 54 balls (8x4, 4x6), posted an impressive 202 for five in their 20 overs against Income Tax.

In their response, despite opener Abhimanyu Chauhan's 56 (36b, 4x4, 2x6) Income Tax faltered in the chase to lose by 77 runs.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who are all recovering from injuries, are expected to turn up on Friday for their side Reliance 1.

