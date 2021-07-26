Suryakumar Yadav Makes a Heartwarming Instagram Post to Celebrate India’s Victory in the First T20I

After the One Day format, the India tour of England moved to the shortest format of the game. India had a rollicking start to their campaign in the three-match T20I series as they scripted a victory in the first T20 International by 38 runs. It was India’s bowling unit that stole the show with their impactful performance.

However, the middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav deserves equal appreciation for his exploits with the willow. While there was a collapse of India’s batting unit, Suryakumar kept his calm and took the team to a respectable total of 164 runs. The batsman scored an impressive 50 runs off 34 deliveries. His knock was laced with five boundaries and two maximums.

To celebrate his performance and the Men in Blue victory in the first T20 International, Suryakumar made a special Instagram post. The 30-year-old shared a few snippets from the game including a selfie with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Notably, Bhuvneshwar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his four-wicket haul.

“Fantastic start to the T20 series. The bowling side was fire. All-around team effort,” the caption by Suryakumar Yadav read.

Suryakumar is enjoying a purple patch during the India tour of Sri Lanka. The batsman was the second-highest scorer for the visitors during the 50-over series as he collected 124 runs in three matches. The Mumbai-born was also presented with the Man of the Series award for his performance in the ODIs as the Men in Blue won by 2-1.

With the right-hander showing signs of brilliance in the shortest format of the game too, it won’t be a surprise if he again walks away with the Man of the Series Award. Delivering good performance in T20Is is almost mandatory for Suryakumar as this is the last limited-overs series that India is playing before the T2O World Cup.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here