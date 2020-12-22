Suryakumar Yadav Slams Arjun Tendulkar for 21 Runs in an Over

Arjun, unlike his father, is a bowling all-rounder but Suryakumar was in no mood to spare anyone--even if he is the son of one of modern-day greats.

Suryakumar Yadav is making waves in domestic circuit for a long long time but 2020 will be considered one of those years where he really came of age. Thanks to his performance in the IPL in UAE, he being overlooked for the tournament hasn't gone down well with his fans. Continuing with his sublime form, he has smacked 120 runs in just 47 balls in a practice match in the lead upto Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

Turning up for Team 'B' as captain, he slammed those runs against Team 'D' led by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryakumar was harsh on all the bowlers as the strike rate showed but he mated out some treatment to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. He was slammed for 21 runs in a single over as he raced to an amazing century. Arjun, unlike his father, is a bowling all-rounder but Suryakumar was in no mood to spare anyone--even if he is the son of one of the modern-day greats.

The refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knock-out matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship, from January 20-31.As per the letter shared by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to all the secretaries of the state associations, the teams have been divided into six Groups five Elite Groups and one Plate Group with Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Chennai and Vadodara being the venues for league games.

"The BCCI will start the domestic season 2020-21 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament from January 10th 2021, onwards," Shah stated in the letter, a copy of which is in possession of PTI."The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on or before January 2, 2021, and will be needed to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities," Shah said.

Chennai will be hosting the matches of the Plate Group, which comprises eight teams, while the other 30 teams have been divided into five Elite Groups, with each Group, having six teams.The knock-outs are scheduled to start on January 26, with the quarter-finals to be played on January 26 and 27, while the two semi-finals will be played on January 29 and the final on January 31 in Ahmedabad.

The players will have to undergo three COVID-19 tests on January 2, 4 and 6, the results of which will be declared on the subsequent day.Even before the knock-outs, the players will be undergoing two COVID-19 tests, one on January 20 and the other on January 22.Karnataka, who are the defending champions, have been placed in Elite Group A, and will be playing their matches in Bengaluru.