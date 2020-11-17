Suryakumar Yadav Trolled by Angry Fans For Liking a Virat Kohli Meme on Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav through his Twitter profile apparently liked a tweet featuring a meme on Virat Kohli. The meme also calls Kohli a paper captain indirectly. Yadav quickly un-liked the post but screenshots of his profile page made its way to Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav made headlines for all the right reasons after yet another strong showing in IPL 2020, proving to be Mumbai Indians' batting mainstay in the team's victorious campaign in Dubai. He finished the season with 480 runs in 16 matches and despite displaying good form with the bat in the domestic season as well as in the IPL, Yadav failed to make it to the national squad for the tour of Australia. Also, Yadav was on the wrong side of the headlines as well when his staredown - rather the lack of it - with Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the talk of the town when MI faced RCB days after the squad was announced. Fans rallied behind Yadav and trolled Kohli at that time. Now, with the IPL over, one would think the concentration moves to the squad in Australia. But, hawk-eyed social media users wait for a slip up from cricketers and pounce on the opportunity in no time and Yadav seems to have provided them with that.

IPL 2020: Tom Moody Finds It Unbelievable To Think Suryakumar Yadav Hasn’t Been Able To Represent India Yet

On 16 November, Yadav through his Twitter profile apparently liked a tweet featuring a meme on Virat Kohli. The meme also calls Kohli a paper captain indirectly. Yadav quickly un-liked the post but screenshots of his profile page made its way to Twitter and the image soon went viral. Virat Kohli fans were not amused and started to troll Suryakumar Yadav.

IPL 2020: 'The Kind of Form Suryakumar Yadav Was in, I Should Have Sacrificed My Wicket' - Rohit Sharma

Here's what Kohli fans wrote of Yadav:

Hey @surya_14kumar , these things won't even help you a bit, I don't think you will get chance for playing in Indian squad from now. Shame On You! https://t.co/YpFzLEdnLu — Not Anshuman's lenses are broken (@AnshumaNot) November 16, 2020

@surya_14kumar keep dreaming....with this behaviour u can't even get a spot in the team — SarkaruVaari_Paata ♥️ (@satvikbolisetti) November 16, 2020

Lick your Captain @ImRo45 boots S*le magne @surya_14kumar You won't select for Indian Team Forever hope @BCCI see this — SURAJ (@Suraj_suri_12) November 16, 2020

A player should not do that, even if he has grudge on anyone or likes anyone more than other, I am not saying about virat only — Aniket Roy (@AniketR25368385) November 16, 2020

In Tamil there is one word called salli paya which means guy who does useless things @surya_14kumar is one of those and his skipper is leading that salli guys pack — Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) November 16, 2020

I have some respect on him even after staring scene... Now he's insecure as your idol... — ABK morningstar (@ABKhebbalu007) November 16, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Liking a Virat Kohli Meme on Twitter