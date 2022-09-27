'Suryakumar Yadav Will Leave Everyone Behind': Former Pakistan Spinner Hails Indian Batter

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that India premier batter Suryakumar Yadav has the credentials to leave players like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam behind with his batting prowess. Suryakumar has been a revelation in the past year in the Indian jersey as the middle-order batter has become an undisputed starter in the India XI for the limited-overs format.

Suryakumar is ranked number 3 batter in the ICC T20I rankings, he is currently the only Indian placed in the batting charts.

Kaneria feels that Suryakumar is one of the best batters at the moment and his 360-degree batting abilities make him second to none in the business.

“I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I’d say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it’s like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The 30-year-old was named Player of the Match in the third T20I against Australia for his 69-run knock off 36 balls. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and as many fours.

The veteran Pakistan spinner suggested that Suryakumar has a different batting style which will help him leave every batting great behind.

“He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind,” he added.

Kaneria also heaped praise on senior India batter Virat Kohli and talked about his on-field battle with leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

“A lot of people have been saying that Virat Kohli is Adam Zampa’s bunny. But Kohli took him to the cleaners this time. He was exceptional. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dismissed early, Kohli and Yadav steadied the ship, making the most of the opportunity,” he added.



The spinner further said that Australian bowlers struggled against Kohli and Surya in the third T20I as the two batted with a clear understanding.

“Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup,” Kaneria said.

