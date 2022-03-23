Suryakumar Yadav Yet to be Released by NCA, May Miss Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 Opener: Report

Mumbai Indians could be without their batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav when they begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals later this week. The star batter is reportedly still continuing his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Suryakumar picked up a thumb injury during the final T20I of a three-match against West Indies last month following which he went to Bengaluru to start his rehabilitation. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, he’s yet to be released by the NCA.

The 31-year-old was MI’s second highest run-getter last season having made 317 runs even though the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs. His absence is sure to leave a big hole in the five-time IPL winners batting line-up considering how intrinsic he has become to their plans since being bought in 2019.

He was one of the four players MI retained last year.

MI Full squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

