'Suryakumar Yadav's Journey is A Story For The Ages': Ayaz Memon | Cricketnext Freehit

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the sixth episode of Cricketnext Freehit, said that Suryakumar Yadav’s journey is the story for the ages

Suryakumar starred against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. His blistering unbeaten knock of 111 off 51 took India to 191/6 in 20 overs.

SKY was in the best of his forms as he bagged last 50 runs in just 17 balls. He studded his knock with 11 fours and seven sixes. It was a remarkable batting show as Yadav didn’t miss any part of the ground while hitting big shots.

Ayaz Menon said that Suryakumar Yadav has developed himself as a fantastic white ball cricketer.

“As a 19-20 year old, he (SKY) was a seen as one of the most promising youngsters stepping into the first class cricket for Mumbai. And Mumbai cricket is a very tough school. He has taken a dramatic turn from there. He has not slotted himself but developed himself as a fantastic white-ball cricketer. It is a story for the ages," Ayaz said.

Surya’s innings was so good that Kohli, who is out holidaying in Nainital, couldn’t hold himself before praising the batter for his unreal innings.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

The senior cricket journalist said getting such acknowledgment from your peer should make Suryakumar happy.

“I mean look , an acknowledgment from your peer and such a fine acknowledgment can lift your spirit very high. SKY is in many ways a newcomer, it’s just been about 15-16 months in the Indian team for him. Whereas Kohli has been around Cricket for about a decade. But this spectacular season that he’s enjoying I think this is something that he should be very proud about"

Later, during a post-match presser, when he was asked about Kohli’s tweet, SKY replied, “Usko toh mai ek compliment ki tarah lunga aur try karunga ki aur accha kaise kar sakun (I will take that as a compliment and try to do better).

