Suryakumar Yadav's Mantra On Match Eve: Take Day Off, Spend Time With Wife, Don't Talk Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav will hold the key for India when they play the six home games in the lead-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2022. SKY as he is known among his fans, is among the few Indian batters who would hit the ball right from the word go. It is because of him, that people have suddenly started to question KL Rahul and his slow batting. During the Asia Cup 2022, Surya gave a glimpse of his batting style as he went onto slam 68 off 26 balls against Hong Kong. That was clinical striking which one must think comes from hard net sessions right before the match, right? Wrong. The 32-year-old doesn’t even practice on the eve of the match. His mantra: spend some quiet time with his wife.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Bahut Badiya Admi’ Due To Rise In Wildlife Species

“For the last four years, I have followed a routine which has worked well for me. One day prior to the match, I like to take the day off. I practice only two days before match eve. On match eve, I just spend time with my wife and don’t talk about cricket at all,” he told Times of India in an exclusive.

“She has helped me to stay grounded irrespective of whether I have done well or not. She has drilled into my head that I have got to stay the same whether or not I have done well.”

Also Read: BCCI To Allow Player Substitution as An ‘Impact Player’ in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Furthermore, just like any elite athlete, he too visualizes his prey. The routine begins with watching videos 48 hours prior to the match and then ‘sleep over it and visualise.’

At the number which I bat, it allows me to watch all the bowlers and allows me to plan when I am sitting in the dugout. When I go inside, it’s all about execution. I also watch the videos of the opposition bowlers a day before the game, and sleep over it and visualise how I am going to play.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here