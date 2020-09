SUS vs ESS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Essex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUS vs ESS Dream11 Best Picks / SUS vs ESS Dream11 Captain / SUS vs ESS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

The South Group leaders Sussex will lock horns with Essex on Monday, September 14, in their scheduled fixture in English T20 Blast 2020. While Sussex are at the top of the game, Essex are struggling at the last spot.

The Sussex vs Essex outing will commence from 6:30 PM at the County Ground, Hove, Brighton. In terms of point table, Sussex have a total of nine points from six matches, while Essex have only managed to score two points.

Sussex in their previous fixture won the match against Kent by 8 wickets on September 12. Essex in their latest outing were defeated by Surrey by four wickets on September 11.

English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Essex Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

SUS vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Essex Live Score / Scorecard

English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Essex: Match Details

September 14 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Hove, Brighton

Sussex vs Essex

Sussex vs Essex captain: V Chopra

Sussex vs Essex vice-captain: L Wright

Sussex vs Essex wicket keeper: R White

Sussex vs Essex batsmen: V Chopra, T Westley, L Wright, P Salt

Sussex vs Essex all-rounders: R Bopara, D Lawrence, D Wiese

Sussex vs Essex bowlers: P Siddle, G Garton, M Hamza

SUS vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex playing 11 against Essex: Luke Wright, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Ben Brown, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills

SUS vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Sussex: Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Peter Siddle