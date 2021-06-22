SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 22, 11:30 pm IST

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Sussex and Glamorgan: From the South Group, Sussex will square off against Glamorgan in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The SUS vs GLA match will be played at the County Ground in Hove on June 22, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

Sussex have experienced a decent ride in the T20 Championship thus far. They are sitting at the second position on the South group points table with three victories from five league games. Their last two matches against Somerset and Surrey were abandoned due to rain. Sussex are unbeatable in the league thus far and will be hoping to carry the momentum in the match against Glamorgan too.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, need to regroup and make amends before it’s too late. They are sitting at the fifth position on the South Group points table. In six league matches, Glamorgan have secured victory in just two league matches while losing three games. They will be entering the contest against Sussex on the back on an abandoned game against Somerset.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs GLA Telecast

The Sussex vs Glamorgan match will not be broadcasted in India.

SUS vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between SUS vs GLA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SUS vs GLA Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Sussex and Glamorgan at the County Ground in Hove on June 22, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-Captain- George Garton

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Nick Selman

All-rounders: George Garton, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Tim van der Gugten, Chris Jordan, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith

SUS vs GLA Probable XIs:

Sussex: Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya

