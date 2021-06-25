SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 25, 11:30 PM IST Friday

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Sussex and Gloucestershire: From the South Group, Sussex (SUS) will square off against Gloucestershire (GLO) in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The SUS vs GLO match will be played at the County Ground in Hove on June 25, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.
Sussex have experienced a decent ride in the T20 Blast tournament so far. They are sitting at the third position on the South group points table with three victories from six league games. However, their last three games against Glamorgan, Somerset and Surrey were abandoned due to rain. Sussex remain unbeatable in the league thus far and will be hoping to carry the momentum in the match against a formidable Gloucestershire too.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire have won two back-to-back games with big margins. They first toppled group leaders Kent with a eight wicket win, before beating Glamorgan by 34 runs. In eight league matches, they have secured victory in four while losing two games and sit at the top of the South group standings
Ahead of the match between Sussex and Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:
SUS vs GLO Telecast
The Sussex vs Gloucestershire match will not be broadcast in India.
SUS vs GLO Live Streaming
The match between SUS vs GLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website
SUS vs GLO Match Details
The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Sussex and Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Hove on June 25, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.
SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Travis Head
Vice-Captain: George Garton
Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips
Batsmen: Chris Dent, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Miles Hammond
All-rounders: Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, George Garton
Bowlers: Will Beer, Chris Jordan, David Payne
SUS vs GLO Probable XIs
Sussex: Travis Head, Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Will Beer, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills
Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips (WK), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Daniel Worrall
