SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 25, 11:30 PM IST Friday

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Sussex and Gloucestershire: From the South Group, Sussex (SUS) will square off against Gloucestershire (GLO) in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The SUS vs GLO match will be played at the County Ground in Hove on June 25, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

Sussex have experienced a decent ride in the T20 Blast tournament so far. They are sitting at the third position on the South group points table with three victories from six league games. However, their last three games against Glamorgan, Somerset and Surrey were abandoned due to rain. Sussex remain unbeatable in the league thus far and will be hoping to carry the momentum in the match against a formidable Gloucestershire too.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire have won two back-to-back games with big margins. They first toppled group leaders Kent with a eight wicket win, before beating Glamorgan by 34 runs. In eight league matches, they have secured victory in four while losing two games and sit at the top of the South group standings

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs GLO Telecast

The Sussex vs Gloucestershire match will not be broadcast in India.

SUS vs GLO Live Streaming

The match between SUS vs GLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SUS vs GLO Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Sussex and Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Hove on June 25, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: George Garton

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Chris Dent, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Miles Hammond

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, George Garton

Bowlers: Will Beer, Chris Jordan, David Payne

SUS vs GLO Probable XIs

Sussex: Travis Head, Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Will Beer, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips (WK), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Daniel Worrall

