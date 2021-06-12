SUS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 12 11:30 PM IST

SUS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Sussex and Hampshire T20 Blast 2021:Sussex have played and won one match till now in the T20 Blast 2021 league. The team currently have two points in total. In their second scheduled fixture, the team will be locking horns with Hampshire on Saturday, June 12 at the County Ground, Hove. Hampshire, on the contrary, have played two matches, out of which one ended in a win while the other was a loss. The team at present have two points from 2 matches. The South group match of the tournament is scheduled to start from 11:30 PM IST.
Sussex had beaten Gloucestershire by five wickets while Hampshire defeated Essex by 13 runs in their first match. In the second match Hampshire lost to Kent by 38 runs.
Ahead of the match between Sussex and Hampshire here is everything you need to know:
SUS vs HAM Telecast
The match will not be televised in India.
SUS vs HAM Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.
SUS vs HAM Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at County Ground, Hove. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.
SUS vs HAM captain, vice-captain:
Captain: D’Arcy Short
Vice-Captain: George Garton
Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper – Phil Salt
Batsmen – Delray Rawlins, D’Arcy Short, James Vince,Tom Alsop
All-rounders – Liam Dawson, David Wiese, George Garton
Bowlers – Will Beer, Chris Jordan, Chris Wood
SUS vs HAM Probable XIs
Hampshire:James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Brad Wheal
Sussex:Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan (c), Archie Lenham, George Garton, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe and Aaron Thomason
