SUS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Table-toppers in the South Group Sussex will roll out the carpet for Kent in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent match will be played at the County Ground, Hove. In the last outing, Sussex defeated Middlesex by three wickets. Whereas, Kent also managed to rescue a comfortable 5-wicket win over Surrey.
As per the league standing, Sussex are leading the chart with five points. Meanwhile, Kent are 2nd with four points in their kitty.
The English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent outing will commence at 06:30 pm (Indian Standard Time).
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Sussex Falcons, Kent, Sussex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent Live Score/Scorecard
SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 3 – 06:30 pm IST at County Ground, Hove.
SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Sussex vs Kent
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Captain: Zak Crawley
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Vice-captain: David Wiese
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Batsmen: Heino Kuhn, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Harry Finch
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team All-rounders: David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Grant Stewart
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Fred Klaassen, Tim Groenwald
English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sussex Playing XI: Ben Brown , Philip Salt (Wk), David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson
Kent Playing XI: Sam Billings (WK), Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Zak Crawley
