ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUS vs KET Dream11 Best Picks / SUS vs KET Dream11 Captain / SUS vs KET Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
SUS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Table-toppers in the South Group Sussex will roll out the carpet for Kent in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent match will be played at the County Ground, Hove. In the last outing, Sussex defeated Middlesex by three wickets. Whereas, Kent also managed to rescue a comfortable 5-wicket win over Surrey.

As per the league standing, Sussex are leading the chart with five points. Meanwhile, Kent are 2nd with four points in their kitty.

The English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent outing will commence at 06:30 pm (Indian Standard Time).

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Sussex Falcons, Kent, Sussex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 3 – 06:30 pm IST at County Ground, Hove.

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Sussex vs Kent

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Captain: Zak Crawley

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Vice-captain: David Wiese

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Batsmen: Heino Kuhn, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Harry Finch

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team All-rounders: David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Grant Stewart

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Fred Klaassen, Tim Groenwald

English T20 Blast 2020 Sussex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Sussex Playing XI: Ben Brown , Philip Salt (Wk), David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson

Kent Playing XI: Sam Billings (WK), Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Zak Crawley

