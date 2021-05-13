- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English Test County Championship, May 13 3:30 pm PM IST
Check here SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's English Test County Championship Match 49 Match. Also check the schedule of Sussex and Kent
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s match no 49 between Sussex and Kent:Round six of the English County Test Championship 2021 will see two struggling sides facing each other when Sussex take on Kent at the County Ground, in Hove on Thursday, May 13. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have struggled to get going in the English County Championship as Sussex have won one out of their five games so far and are in the second last position of the table. Kent, who were impressive last season, are languishing at the bottom of the table with three losses in five games.
The temperature is expected to around 12-13°C on the matchday with 75 percent humidity and 17 km/hr wind speeds. There’s 34 percent of precipitation during the game and rain is expected to play spoilsport during the week.
The track at Hove is a competitive surface where bowlers get some additional assistance. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions.
SUS vs KET Live Streaming
All matches of English Test County Championship can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
SUS vs KET Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the County Ground, in Hove. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Ollie Robinson
Vice-captain: Joe Denly
Wicketkeeper: Ben Brown
Batsmen: Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Travis Head, Stiaan van Zyl
All-rounders: Tom Haines, Darren Stevens, Delray Rawlins
Bowlers: Miguel Cummins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton
SUS vs KET Probable XIs
Sussex: Ben Brown (C, WK), Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Alastair Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Travis Head, Aaron Thomason, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Will Beer, Sean Hun
Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins
