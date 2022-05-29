SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 29, 7 PM IST

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Sussex and Kent: Sussex and Kent will be eager to get off the mark in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 as they will have a face-off at the County Ground in Hove. Both the teams made a poor start to the T20 competition by losing their first two matches.

Kent were defeated by Somerset in their opening game while their second loss came against Essex by four wickets. Bowling has emerged as a weakness for the cricket club. In the first two games, the bowlers couldn’t continue with the momentum. Playing against Essex, Kent failed to defend a good score of 184 as almost all the bowlers conceded runs at an economy of over ten.

Sussex, on the other hand, are facing issues with their batting unit. The batters are yet to find their rhythm. The team lost to Glamorgan in its first game after scoring only 150 runs. In their second match against Gloucestershire, they recorded a defeat by 41 runs. Chasing 194, Susses were restricted to just 152 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Kent, here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs KET Telecast

Sussex vs Kent game will not be telecast in India

SUS vs KET Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUS vs KET Match Details

SUS vs KET match will be played at the County Ground in Hove at 07:00 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zak Crawley

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings

Batters: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Harrison Ward, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: George Garton, Fred Klaassen, Will Beer

SUS vs KET Probable XIs

Sussex: George Garton, Harrison Ward, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Josh Philippe, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara(c), Delray Rawlins, Steven Finn, Archie Lenham, Will Beer, Tymal Mills

Kent: Jordan Cox, George Linde, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Sam Billings(w/c)

