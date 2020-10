SUS vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Sussex vs Lancashire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUS vs LAN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUS vs LAN Dream11 Best Picks / SUS vs LAN Dream11 Captain / SUS vs LAN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the fourth quarter final of English T20 Blast, the runners-up of the North and South group – Lancashire and Sussex – will clash against each other. While SUS entered the knockout stage with 13 points winning 6 out of 10 matches and a draw, LAN bagged 12 points, with 5 wins and 3 losses.

The two teams have not faced each other in a long time and it will be interesting to see what this upcoming episode has in store for them. Having fine team composition, both are well equipped in all three departments. Fans can expect a tight competition here. The match will be played at 05:30 pm IST at the County Ground, Hove, Brighton.

SUS vs LAN English T20 Blast, Sussex vs Lancashire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUS vs LAN English T20 Blast, Sussex vs Lancashire: Live Score / Scorecard

SUS vs LAN English T20 Blast, Sussex vs Lancashire: Match Details

October 1 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Hove, Brighton

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire captain: Luke Wright

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire vice-captain: Steven Croft

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire wicketkeeper: Dane Vilas

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire batsmen: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Alex Davies, Steven Croft

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire all-rounders: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Liam Livingstone

English T20 Blast SUS vs LAN Dream11 team for Sussex vs Lancashire bowlers: Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Tom Hartley

SUS vs LAN English T20 Blast, Sussex playing 11 against Lancashire: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Calum MacLeod, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown (WK), Danny Briggs, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills

SUS vs LAN English T20 Blast, Lancashire playing 11 against Sussex: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Dane Vilas (WK), Josh Bohannon, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley