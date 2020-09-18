SUS vs MID Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Middlesex: First XI

SUS vs MID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUS vs MID Dream11 Best Picks / SUS vs MID Dream11 Captain / SUS vs MID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 74th match of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 will be played between teams Sussex and Middlesex in a scheduled fixture on September 18. While Sussex started their game in the tournament with an impressive start, the team lost its momentum later. Today’s match might be important to decide their entry to the quarter-finals club.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have been showing a mediocre performance since the start. Their close victory in the last game turns out to be fruitful. It’s a DO or DIE match for both the teams today.

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 begins at 6.30pm IST at the County Ground in Hove.

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Middlesex Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Middlesex: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex vs Middlesex: Match Details

September 18 – 6.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Hove

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex captain: Dane Vilas

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex vice-captain: Harry Brook

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, John Simpson

ALSO READ: The Wait is Finally Over.

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex batsmen: Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex all-rounders: David Wiese

English T20 Blast 2020 SUS vs MID Dream11 team for Sussex vs Middlesex bowlers: Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Tom Helm, Steven Finn

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex playing 11 against Middlesex: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Aaron Thompson, Calum MacLoed, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs

SUS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex playing 11 against Sussex: Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Martin Anderrson, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman

SUS vs MID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUS vs MID Dream11 Best Picks / SUS vs MID Dream11 Captain / SUS vs MID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more