SUS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship match, September 06, 03:00 PM IST

SUS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Sussex and Middlesex: Sussex and Middlesex will square off against each other in the upcoming match of the English County Championship. The match will be played on September 06, Monday at 03:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Hove. This will be the first time in the County Championship that Sussex will face Middlesex.

Sussex find themselves at the third position in the division three points table with 17 points under their belt. The team played their first match of the division round against Worcestershire. The game didn’t end on a good note for Sussex as they succumbed to a loss by six wickets. Coming into the game on Monday, the county will be looking to redeem themselves.

Middlesex, on the other hand, got off to a sensational start in the division round. The team outplayed Derbyshire by 112 runs to make a mark in the competition. Middlesex are currently fifth in division three standing with 13 points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs MID Telecast

The Sussex vs Middlesex match will not be broadcasted in India.

SUS vs MID Live Streaming

The match between SUS and MID is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SUS vs MID Match Details

The upcoming match of the English County Championship will be played on Monday, September 06 at the County Ground in Hove. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

SUS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Martin Andersson

Vice-Captain- Sam Robson

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: John Simpson

Batsmen: Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Haines

All-rounders: Toby Roland Jones, Martin Andersson, James Coles

Bowlers: Tim Murtagh, Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim

SUS vs MID Probable XIs:

Sussex: James Coles, Oliver Carter, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Jack Carson, Ali Orr, Tom Haines, Harrison Ward, Henry Crocombe, Joseph Sarro

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Robbie White, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, John Simpson, Toby Roland-Jones, Sam Robson, Mark Stoneman, Ethan Bamber, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh

