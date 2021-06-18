SUS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Sussex vs Somerset Match 46, June 18 11:30 PM IST

SUS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Sussex and Somerset English T20 Blast 2021: Sussex will take on Somerset in the 46th league match of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2021 on Friday. Both the sides are from the South group and the match will be played at Central County Ground, in Hove.

Both sides are coming off impressive wins in their most recent fixtures of the tournament. While their previous match against Surrey was abandoned due to rain, Sussex beat Essex by seven wickets to currently sit at the second spot in the South Group standings. They have won three of their four games and have seven points to their name so far.

On the other hand, Somerset are at the fifth position in the South group standings with one win and two defeats from their three matches so far. After losing both their opening games, they made a good comeback with a 47-run win against group leaders Kent on Tuesday. They will take confidence from that victory and will head into this game to inflict another unlikely defeat on this Sussex side.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs SOM Telecast

Not televised in India.

SUS vs SOM Live Streaming

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

SUS vs SOM Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 18 at the County Ground, in Hove and begins at 11:30 PM IST.

SUS vs SOM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: George Garton

Vice-captain: Philip Salt

SUS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Luke Wright, James Hildreth, Travis Head, Tom Abell

All-rounders: George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Merchant de Lange, Tymal Mills

SUS vs SOM Probable XIs

Sussex: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Will Beer, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills

Somerset: James Hildreth, Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Ben Green, Merchant de Lange, Max Waller, Josh Davey

