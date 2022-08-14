SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Sussex will take on Surrey in the Royal London One Day Cup on Sunday, August 14. The match will be played at the County Ground in Hove. The pitches of County Ground have been pretty balanced and the team winning the toss might choose to bat first.

Surrey had a horrid start to the tournament, winning just one match out of the four they have played till now. The batting looks out of sorts with the top order misfiring in all four matches. The bowlers have leaked runs in the crucial stages of the match and have failed to pick wickets at regular intervals of the game. Skipper Ben Geddes and the management would have gone back to the drawing board to figure out a better plan to advance in the competition.

ALSO READ: Paris Saint-Germain Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo Joins Rennes

The story has been pretty similar for Sussex. They have managed to win two out of their four games so far. Barring wicket-keeper batter Josh Blake, none of the batters have really shown their full potential. Sussex have some injury concerns heading into the match. All-rounder Amar Virdi is doubtful for the match while Josh Philippe has been sidelined due to a groin injury.

Both sides will be looking to secure a crucial win in the upcoming match on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Sussex vs Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs SUR Telecast

The match between Sussex and Surrey will not be telecasted in India.

SUS vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between Sussex and Surrey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUS vs SUR Match Details

The SUS vs SUR match will be played at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday, August 14, at 3:30 pm IST.

Also Read: MSD Changes His Instagram DP to Mark 75 Years of India’s Independence

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket keeper: Josh Blake

Batsmen: Harrison Ward, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Travis Head, Conor McKerr

Bowlers: Thomas Lawes, James Coles, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn

Sussex vs Surrey Possible Starting XI

Sussex Predicted Starting Line-up: Travis Head, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (c), Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Josh Blake (wk), Nicholas Kimber, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid, Thomas Lawes

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here