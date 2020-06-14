Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Portrayal of MS Dhoni After Actor's Tragic Passing

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday. A team of Bandra Police had rushed to investigate and further details are awaited as of now.
The actor, who was 34-years-old when he passed away, is best remembered for a number of movies but one of his highest profile ones was the biopic on former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.
Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans around the country. When news of his death broke, many took to social media to remember his iconic silver screen performance.
Here are some of the best reactions.
I Remember We Went To Watch Ms Dhoni Untold As A Dhoni Fan And Returned as Fan Of Sushant Singh 💔#SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/nCcrUtZkZF— Your Dad ! (@Yourdaddy012) June 14, 2020
I Remember We Went To Watch Ms Dhoni Untold As A Dhoni Fan And Returned as Fan Of Sushant Singh 💔
#SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/nCcrUtZkZF
— Your Dad ! (@Yourdaddy012) June 14, 2020
why...why should you do this...#SushantSinghRajput ..we missed our on screen #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/K8ItcaWzmx — K. S. K. C (@saispeaks7) June 14, 2020
Such a versatile actor ..The perfect Dhoni for the movie you will be missed 😭😭💔💔#SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/rZzljoVRmT— Sáñkéërthåñã (@Sankeer02531319) June 14, 2020
Such a versatile actor ..
The perfect Dhoni for the movie you will be missed 😭😭💔💔#SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/rZzljoVRmT
— Sáñkéërthåñã (@Sankeer02531319) June 14, 2020
It was shocked... Y did u do this... Whatever... You live ever in our hearts#RipSushantSinghRajput #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/EANw8YbdGF — Vashi Forever (@VashiForever) June 14, 2020
Shocking news heard that #ShushantSinghRajput demise. My heart isn't acceptable that news. My eyes are opened if I heard this news. he was very multi-talented star special the role of #MSDhoni I muchh like that movie. My condolences to his family, friends and #fansRip🙏 pic.twitter.com/64dhdItjLc— Mohit Batham (@Mr_Mohit9054) June 14, 2020
Shocking news heard that #ShushantSinghRajput demise. My heart isn't acceptable that news. My eyes are opened if I heard this news. he was very multi-talented star special the role of #MSDhoni I muchh like that movie. My condolences to his family, friends and #fans
Rip🙏 pic.twitter.com/64dhdItjLc
— Mohit Batham (@Mr_Mohit9054) June 14, 2020
Gone too soon! Here’s a #throwback picture of #SushantSinghRajput with #MSDhoni. #RipSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/3fIbGcbTem — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 14, 2020
RIP #sushant miss you reel life #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/TJxpzwtThj— Mahammad Taj (@Md_taj409) June 14, 2020
RIP #sushant miss you reel life #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/TJxpzwtThj
— Mahammad Taj (@Md_taj409) June 14, 2020
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Portrayal of MS Dhoni After Actor's Tragic Passing
Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans around the country.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings