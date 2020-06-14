Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Portrayal of MS Dhoni After Actor's Tragic Passing

Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans around the country.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Portrayal of MS Dhoni After Actor's Tragic Passing

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday. A team of Bandra Police had rushed to investigate and further details are awaited as of now.

The actor, who was 34-years-old when he passed away, is best remembered for a number of movies but one of his highest profile ones was the biopic on former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.

Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans around the country. When news of his death broke, many took to social media to remember his iconic silver screen performance.

Here are some of the best reactions.

