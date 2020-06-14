Sushant Singh Rajput Was a Good Kid: Kiran More Remembers Late Film Star

Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Kiran More recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed on Sunday due to exaggeration, meticulously trained for "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".
"I am shocked! He was really hardworking. I have interacted with many actors but his willingness to put everything for the movie stood out for me. We trained for nine months and he was there every day training like a kid, putting his 100 per cent to master the sport," he told WION.
"Very educated, had immense depth in his conversations. He had a clear thought-process in how he wants to approach the role and I treated him as a normal cricketer student and he obliged to the instructions every time.
"Becoming an actor is not an easy task, he gave so many super-hits, and he worked really hard for it. What we heard today is shocking and simply heartbreaking. He was a great athlete and a quick learner. I can even say he was a phenomenal cricketer."
More recalled how he would have to treat Sushant like a normal student and sometimes shout at him like a regular student. However, Sushant never took it personally.
"We worked for nine months, and yes, there were times he made mistakes so I had to treat him like a normal student. I shouted at him for his mistakes but even pampered him for all the hard work he was putting in. He was a good kid.
"Always treated me as a senior person and his coach. I remember during the initial days of training, the spot boy was carrying his cricket kit and I told him ‘better you carry your kit’. From that day, he carried his kit for the next nine months.
"Very educated kid, top-grade student and whatever he used to do, he used to put in his research. May his family stay strong during this phase."
