CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Sussex Bowler Handed Nine-match Suspension for Ball-tampering, Used Hand Sanitizer on Ball

In an unprecedented move, Sussex fast bowler Mitch Claydon has been banned for nine matches by the ECB, after using sanitizer on the ball during during a Bob Willis Trophy game against Middlesex. “Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex,” a statement from Sussex read at the time. “There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Sussex Bowler Handed Nine-match Suspension for Ball-tampering, Used Hand Sanitizer on Ball

dIn an unprecedented move, Sussex fast bowler Mitch Claydon has been banned for nine matches by the ECB, after using sanitizer on the ball during during a Bob Willis Trophy game against Middlesex. “Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex,” a statement from Sussex read at the time. “There will be no further comment at this stage.”

ALSO READ:  IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Australia-born cricketer has pleaded guilty for breaching ECB directives 3.3 and 3.7. The nine-match suspension for the bowler includes the T20 blast quarter-final too. With the Susses Sharks out of the T20 blast, it means that Claydon will miss first two matches of the 2021 season as well.

ALSO READ: CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: No. 8 Takes on No. 7 With Aim to Move Up

Here's what the directives say:

3.3 No Participant may conduct themselves in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.

3.7 Contravention of the Bob Willis Trophy Playing Conditions 5 or 41.2 … shall be regarded as (i) unfair and improper conduct; and (ii) conduct prejudicial to the interests of cricket and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches