SV vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, August 25, 07:00 pm IST

SV vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Southern Vipers and Central Sparks:

The 14th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition) will be played between Southern Vipers and Central Sparks. The match is scheduled to be played at the County Ground in Hove on August 25, Wednesday at 07:00 pm IST.

Southern Vipers have been unbeatable in the league so far. The team has won all their three league games and are currently atop the standings in Group A. Vipers’s most recent outing in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 saw them outclassing South East Stars by seven wickets. Southern Vipers will start the contest on Wednesday against Central Sparks as favorites.

Central Sparks, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their campaign in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The team lost their first two matches in the competition against Southern Vipers and South East Stars by eight wickets and five wickets respectively. However, after two disappointing performances, the team finally managed to find their winning rhythm in their previous game against Lightning. Sparks will be hoping to continue the winning momentum on Wednesday too.

Ahead of the match between Southern Vipers and Central Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

SV vs CES Telecast

The Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks match will not be broadcasted in India.

SV vs CES Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Southern Vipers and Central Sparks’ YouTube channel.

SV vs CES Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Southern Vipers and Central Sparks on August 25, Wednesday at 07:00 pm IST at the County Ground in Hove.

SV vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Amy Jones

Vice-Captain- Maia Boucher

Suggested Playing XI for SV vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Evelyn Jones, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Maia Boucher

All-rounders: Charlotte Dean, Stephanie Butler, Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers: Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker, Tara Norris

SV vs CES Probable XIs:

Southern Vipers: Ella McCaughan, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams (c), Maia Boucher, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Charlotte Taylor, Charlotte Dean

Central Sparks: Marie Kelly, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Amy Jones (wk), Stephanie Butler, Issy Wong, Evelyn Jones (c), Milly Home, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker

