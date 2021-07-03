SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, July 03, 07:00 pm IST

SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Southern Vipers and Lightning:

The seventh match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20 competition) will be played between Southern Vipers and Lightning. The match is scheduled to be played at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground in Arundel on July 03, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

Both Southern Vipers and Lightning experienced contrasting starts to their campaign in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. Southern Vipers got off to a flying start as they scripted a victory against the Central Sparks in their first match by eight wickets. Vipers are enjoying their stay at the second position on the Group A points table.

Lightning, on the other hand, will be desperate to win the match against Southern Vipers on Saturday. Lightning succumbed to a six-wicket loss in their most recent T20 match at the hands of South East Stars. They are thus languishing as the wooden-spooners in Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between Southern Vipers and Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

SV vs LIG Telecast

The Southern Vipers vs Lightning match will not be broadcasted in India.

SV vs LIG Live Streaming

The match between SV vs LIG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

SV vs LIG Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Southern Vipers and Lightning from July 03, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground in Arundel.

SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- S Bryce

Vice-Captain- K Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for SV vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Bryce

Batsmen: D Wyatt, G Adams, M Bouchier

All-rounders: G Elwiss, C Dean, K Bryce

Bowlers: K Gordon, S Munro, L Bell, T Norris

SV vs LIG Probable XIs:

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell

Lightning: Sarah Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Sonia Odedra, Kathryn Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger

