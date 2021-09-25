SV vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Match, September 25, 03:00 pm IST

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Southern Vipers and Northern Diamonds: In the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, Southern Vipers will go head-to-head against Northern Diamonds. The encounter will be played at the County Ground in Northampton onSeptember 25, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST.

Southern Vipers were the best team during the group stage of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The team finished at the top of the table with six victories to their credit from seven league games.

Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, finished second with five victories from seven league matches. Diamonds are coming into the finals after winning their last match against Central Sparks by six wickets.

The two teams faced each other once during the league stage of the competition. The match resulted in Southern Vipers defeating Northern Diamonds by five wickets. In the match, Vipers had easily chased 260 runs in 50 overs while batting in the second innings to acquire two crucial points.

Ahead of the match between Southern Vipers and Northern Diamonds; here is everything you need to know:

SV vs NOD Telecast

The Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds match will not be telecasted in India.

SV vs NOD Live Streaming

The final will be streamed live on Southern Vipers and Northern Diamonds’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

SV vs NOD Match Details

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 final will be played on Saturday, September 25 at the County Ground in Northampton.

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Katie Levick

Vice-Captain: Georgia Elwiss

Suggested Playing XI for SV vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bess Heath

Batters: Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Beth Langston, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Katie Levick

SV vs NOD Probable XIs:

Southern Vipers: Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Georgia Adams, Ella McCaughan, Gaby Lewis, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss

Northern Diamonds: Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath(wk), Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Graham, Ella Telford, Hollie Armitage

