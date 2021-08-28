SV vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021, August 28, 7:00 PM IST

SV vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Southern Vipers and South East Stars: Southern Vipers will square off against South East Stars in the upcoming 18th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition). The two sides will play against each other at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 28, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

The contest between Southern Vipers and South East Stars is likely to be an interesting one as both the teams have performed well in the competition. Southern Vipers are currently atop the Group A standings. The team has featured in four league games so far, winning three and losing one match. Vipers’ only loss in the T20 Championship came in their last match against Central Sparks by six wickets.

On the other hand, South East Stars are second in the Group A points table. Stars have also secured victory in three group league games while losing just one fixture. In their most recent match of the T20 competition, Stars outclassed Lightning by 28 runs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Vipers and South East Stars; here is everything you need to know:

SV vs SES Telecast

The Southern Vipers vs South East Stars match will not be broadcast in India.

SV vs SES Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Southern Vipers and South East Stars’ YouTube channel.

SV vs SES Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Southern Vipers and South East Stars on August 28, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

SV vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bryony Smith

Vice-captain- Charlie Dean

Suggested Playing XI for SV vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kira Chathli

Batsmen: Georgia Adams, Phoebe Franklin, Maia Bouchier

Allrounders: Georgia Elwiss, Bryony Smith, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor

SV vs SES Probable XIs

Southern Vipers: Ella McCaughan, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(wk), Georgia Elwiss, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier

South East Stars: Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli(wk), Emma Jones, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith

