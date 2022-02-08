SVH vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, February 8, 1:30 pm IST

SVH vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Svanholm and Dreux: In the sixth match of the European Cricket League 2022, Svanholm will faceoff against Dreux. The match is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval at 1:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

The two Group A teams have endured similar rides in the tournament so far. Svanholm lost their first game to Tunbridge Wells by eight wickets. The batters lacked the spark and form in the first game as they could score only 69 runs in their ten overs. The cricket club is fourth in the points table.

Just like Svanholm, Dreux also failed to start their campaign on a winning note. Dreux’s first loss in the competition came against the Austrian Cricket Tigers by 16 runs. The club looked ordinary with the willow as they scored only 58 runs while chasing 75. Due to a slight difference in the net run rate, the team is third in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Svanholm and Dreux; here is everything you need to know:

SVH vs DRX Telecast

SVH vs DRX match will not be telecast in India.

SVH vs DRX Live Streaming

The Svanholm vs Dreux game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SVH vs DRX Match Details

The Svanholm vs Dreux contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 1:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

SVH vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abdullah Mahmood

Vice-Captain- Zishan Shah

Suggested Playing XI for SVH vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wahab Hashmi

Batters: Saud Munir, Wahid Abdul, Zishan Shah

All-rounders: Abdullah Mahmood, Tabish Bhatti, Zeshan Khan

Bowlers: Atta Ullah, Afridi Yaseen, Asad Shah, Mohammad Nisar

SVH vs DRX Probable XIs:

Svanholm: Moeez Raza, Abdullah Mahmood, Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah©, Zishan Shah, Saud Munir, Wahab Hashmi(wk), Zeeshan Khan, Asad Shah, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad

Dreux: Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti©, Mohammad Chowdhury, Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir(wk), Mohammad Wahab Khan, Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul

