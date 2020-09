SVW vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SVW vs LCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SVW vs LCO Dream11 Best Picks / SVW vs LCO Dream11 Captain / SVW vs LCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt will be played between SV Wiesbaden 1899 and Lemar CC Oberursel. This will be the first match of the tournament for both of them. In their last meeting in the previous season, SVW had registered a decisive victory against LCO and they would like to keep the affair likewise. But it is a new game, a different season and LCO could turn it around this time. Their squad looks quite strong and balanced on paper. Both teams would be hungry for a successful start. The match will be played at 02:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Match Details

September 30 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel Dream11 team

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel captain: Nasrullah Zadran

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel vice-captain: Sher Hask

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel wicketkeeper: Shahan Agha

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel batsmen: Malik Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Rahul Mishra, Alif Gul

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel all-rounders: Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Mohammad Ahmad, Atif Shams

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SVW vs LCO Dream11 team for SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel bowlers: Jawed Khan, Sher Sadakat, Sakhi Allah Noor

SVW vs LCO ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SV Wiesbaden 1899 playing 11 against Lemar CC Oberursel: Malik Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Amin Khan, Nasrullah Zadran, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Shahan Agha (WK), Momin Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Jawed Khan, Abdullah Zadran

SVW vs LCO ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Lemar CC Oberursel playing 11 against SV Wiesbaden 1899: Rahul Mishra, Alif Gul, Momand Rahamatullah, Momand Ebadullah, Mohammad Ahmad, Atif Shams, Khna Anar, Sher Hask, Sher Miran, Sher Sadakat, Sakhi Allah Noor