Swadeshi Jagran Manch Questions VIVO as IPL sponsor, Threatens Boycott

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch in its statement said that it is surprised to know that the IPL has decided to continue with the sponsorship of the Chinese mobile company. The IPL Governing Council has disrespected the soldiers martyred by China's People's Liberation Army.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch Questions VIVO as IPL sponsor, Threatens Boycott

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has hit out at the IPL expressing displeasure over a Chinese mobile company sponsoring the Indian Premier League. It said that if the Chinese company is not removed as the sponsor of the IPL, it will appeal for the boycott of the event.

It questioned why the IPL is extending a hand of friendship to a Chinese company.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch's national co-convener Ashwini Mahajan told IANS, "The sentiment is against China and Chinese companies at a time when the Chinese Army killed 20 of our soldiers in Galwan Valley. In such a situation, the IPL organizers have made the Chinese mobile company a sponsor. This shows the insensitivity on the part of the IPL organizers. If the decision to remove it is not considered then we will have no option but to boycott the IPL."

Mahajan said that the IPL is a business and the people running this business are insensitive towards the country and its security concerns. When the whole world is boycotting Chinese companies, then why is the IPL extending a hand of friendship to them. It should understand that nothing is above the nation, not even cricket.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch in its statement said that it is surprised to know that the IPL has decided to continue with the sponsorship of the Chinese mobile company. The IPL Governing Council has disrespected the soldiers martyred by China's People's Liberation Army.

Mahajan said that at a time when the entire country is striving to free its market from Chinese domination, the government is also taking steps to exclude Chinese companies from the tenders of infrastructure and telecom sector. In such a situation, this act of the IPL is not only an insult, but it shows a complete lack of respect for the security and economic concerns of the country.

"We urge the IPL organizers to reconsider the decision to allow the Chinese company as their sponsor. Failure to do so will instigate the patriotic citizens to boycott the IPL. Remember nothing is above the country, not even cricket," Mahajan said.

The IPL tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in Dubai, UAE.

