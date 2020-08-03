Swadeshi Jagran Manch Questions VIVO as IPL sponsor, Threatens Boycott
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch in its statement said that it is surprised to know that the IPL has decided to continue with the sponsorship of the Chinese mobile company. The IPL Governing Council has disrespected the soldiers martyred by China's People's Liberation Army.
