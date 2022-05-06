SWC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 6, 1:00 PM IST

SWC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club:

Two Group B teams Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club will hope to get off the mark in KCA Club Championship 2022 as they will play their first game against each other on Friday. The match will kickoff at 1:00 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground.

Swantons Cricket Club will be hoping for a better performance this year after a poor run in the last season. The team failed to make an impact in the 2022 edition. Swantons ended up with just one victory from four league matches.

Eranakulam Cricket Club were good in the league stage of the KCA Club Championship 2022. They played a total of eight games and secured victory in five games. The team qualified for the playoffs but were defeated by Prathibha Cricket Club in the first semi-final by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

SWC vs ENC Telecast

Swantons Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

SWC vs ENC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWC vs ENC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

SWC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jerin PS

Vice-Captain - Gireesh PG

Suggested Playing XI for SWC vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Gireesh PG, Arjun Aji, Kiran Sagar Mohan

All-rounders: C Ashwin, Adithya Vinod, KN Harikrishnan

Bowlers: Anand Joseph, Anandhu Sunil, Vishnu P Kumar, Jerin PS

SWC vs ENC Probable XIs:

Swantons Cricket Club: Asif Salam, Mohammed Azharuddeen, I Shahinsha, Kiran Sagar Mohan, N Afrad, Jaseer CN, Gowtham Mohan, Appu Prakash, Vishnu P Kumar, Ribin Varghese, KN Harikrishnan

Eranakulam Cricket Club: C Ashwin, Adithya Vinod, Anand Sagar, Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Anuj Jotin, Abhay Jotin, Anandhu Sunil, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Sudhi Anil

